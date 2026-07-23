China "Ready" To Handle Sensitive Issues With India, Says Foreign Minister

China is ready to properly handle sensitive issues with India and work to consolidate the positive momentum in bilateral ties, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

During his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings in Manila, Wang said China stands ready to work with India to implement the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain close high-level exchanges, strengthen cooperation in areas including economy and trade, media, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

He said China is ready to properly handle sensitive issues between the two countries.

Calling on both countries to keep the well-being of humanity in mind, Wang said China and India should demonstrate the responsibility expected of major countries, consolidate the positive momentum in bilateral relations, and strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs.

He also urged the two sides to make positive contributions to advancing multiplicity and greater democracy in international relations.

Wang further called for enhanced coordination and cooperation under the BRICS framework and said the two countries should work together to better represent and safeguard the common interests of developing nations.

China will continue to support India in hosting a successful BRICS summit this year, the state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Wang as saying.

Both Wang and Jaishankar are in Manila to attend meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

India is scheduled to host the BRICS summit in New Delhi in September. Originally a five-member bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), the group has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

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