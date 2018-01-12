'China Is Powerful But India Not A Weak Nation,' Says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

The time had come for India to shift focus to its northern border, he said, and added that the country was capable of handling China's assertiveness along it.
Amid aggressive Chinese efforts to increase its influence in the region, the Army chief said India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away to China.
"China is a powerful country but we are not a weak nation," General Rawat told reporters here.
To a question about Chinese incursions into India, he said, "We will not allow our territory to be invaded by anyone."
Terrorists are a disposable commodity in Pakistan and the Indian Army approach has been to ensure that it feels the pain, he said.