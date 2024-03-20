Chilling Details Emerge In UP Double Murder, Killer Asked For Money

Aayush and Ahaan died but Piyush suffered minor injuries.

Chilling details have emerged in a double murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun, in which a man allegedly killed two children over a dispute with their father.

The alleged killer, Sajid, ran a barber shop opposite the victims' house and knew their father Vinod, police said. On Tuesday evening, Sajid visited their house, ostensibly to borrow Rs 5,000, but Vinod was not at home. When Vinod's wife left the room to make tea, he allegedly attacked her three children.

The double murders sparked tension in the city, with residents setting the barber's shop on fire.

According to the family, Sajid told Vinod's wife Sangeeta that his pregnant wife was in hospital and he needed Rs 5,000 for her treatment. Sangeeta phoned her husband Vinod, who reportedly told her to loan him the money.

While she was in the kitchen making tea, Sajid allegedly asked her oldest son, 11-year-old Aayush, to show him his mother's beauty salon upstairs. The boy led him to the first floor, and then the second floor. On the second floor, Sajid allegedly switched off the lights and attacked Aayush with a knife.

Sajid was allegedly slitting Aayush's throat when his youngest brother Ahaan (6) walked in. Sajid allegedly grabbed Ahaan and killed him in a similar manner. He went on to attack their other brother, Piyush, but the seven-year-old was able to run away and hide, the police said. Aayush and Ahaan died but Piyush suffered minor injuries.

The family told the police that Sajid fled with his brother Javed, who was waiting outside on a bike. Both Sajid and Javed were involved in the crime, the family has alleged.

The police claim when Sajid was caught, he fired at the cops and was killed in an encounter. An inspector was shot during the encounter and has been admitted to hospital, the police said. Javed is still missing.

An FIR has been registered against the brothers. The police said the motive behind the murders has not been established so far, but it appears to be a dispute between Sajid and Vinod.

Vinod, however, has denied that there was a dispute between the two. "I had no dispute with him. I was away from home for work when he came to the house. He asked for Rs 5,000 and my wife gave him the money. One of my sons was able to escape his attack and warn his mother," Vinod told NDTV.