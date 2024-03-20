2 Children Murdered At Their Home, Tension In UP City

Angry locals set a shop on fire after the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun.

Two children were brutally murdered at their home in an Uttar Pradesh city sparking tension in the area. A man allegedly slit the throats of the two brothers after barging into their house this evening.

The brothers (12 and 8) were playing on the terrace of their home when the incident happened, police said.

Angry locals set a shop on fire after the incident in Budaun's Baba Colony under the Mandi Samiti police station. The situation is now under control, the police said.

The accused has been killed in an encounter after he tried to fire at the police.

The motive for the attack is not known yet.

Budaun District Magistrate Manoj Kumar said the police received information about the crime and the subsequent protest by the locals. He called on people to maintain peace.