19-Year-Old Dead In UP, Family Alleges Rape By Lover: Police

A 19-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, police said on Wednesday while her family has accused her alleged lover of raping and killing the teen.



According to the police, while the girl's family has not filed a formal complaint yet, some individuals have been taken into custody for questioning.

The family has alleged that the girl was raped and strangled to death by her lover, who entered the house late Tuesday night along with an accomplice and assaulted her when she woke up to use the toilet, they said.

They alleged that the girl's clothes were torn before she was strangled. Her grandmother and sister-in-law claimed to have witnessed the incident, according to the police.

However, the family of the person accused of killing the girl, have alleged that the teenager was murdered by her own relatives and that he is being falsely implicated in the case, they said.

Dataganj Circle Officer (CO) KK Tiwari said the local police received information about the incident around 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

"Her body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. No formal complaint (tahrir) had been received at the time of the statement, and legal action will be taken upon receipt," he said.

While the family claims physical assault and rape, initial observations showed rope marks on the girl's neck but no visible damage to her clothing, according to the officer.

Police said they are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and further direction in the investigation.

