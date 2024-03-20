'He Tried To Kill Me Too': 7-Year-Old Who Survived UP Barber's Attack

The barber, Sajid was killed in an encounter with the police.

In Uttar Pradesh's Budaun double murder case, the third brother told ANI that the accused had tried to attack him too but he pushed him away and fled.

"The man from the barber shop had come here. He took my brothers upstairs; I don't know why he killed them. He tried to kill me too, but I pushed pushed him away and ran down. I suffered injuries in my hand and head," he said.

The barber, Sajid was killed in an encounter with the police. The father of the children has also named Javed, Sajid's brother, as an accused in his complaint on the basis of which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

In his complaint, the father of the victim alleged that the accused had come to his house to collect money and cited his wife's pregnancy.

"When the children's mother went inside to take money, he said that he was feeling nervous, so he was going for a walk on the terrace. He took one of the children with him," the FIR said.

Further, the father of the children said that he didn't know why the two accused had killed his children.

"I had no enmity with Sajid and Javed. I don't know why these two killed my children. The dead bodies of my children are at home. Please write my report and take action," he said.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, SSP Budaun Alok Priyadarshi said that the family has named the accused's brother also who is on the run.

"He attacked the two children and murdered them. He then came down where the crowd tried to hold him back but he escaped. Police teams swung into action when they got to know that the accused had escaped. The accused fired at the police and was killed in retaliatory fire. The murder weapon and the revolver have been recovered. In the FIR, the family of the children has also named the brother, Javed of the accused. Teams are working to find him and he will be arrested soon. According to the family, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 from the father of the children," he said.