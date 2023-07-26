Child Rights Body Asks Channel To Take Down Children's Dance Show Episode

Sony Pictures Networks has been asked not to stream "inappropriate content" (Representational)

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked Sony Pictures Networks to take down an episode of a dance show in which a child was allegedly asked vulgar and sexually explicit questions about his parents.

It also sought an explanation from the network why such inappropriate questions were asked of the child participant.

The top child rights body, in a notice to the grievance officer of the Sony Pictures Networks, said it came across a video on Twitter in which judges of a dance show were seen asking a child vulgar and sexually explicit questions about his parents on stage.

"The commission on viewing the video observed that all questions asked to the minor were inappropriate and disturbing in nature and not meant to be asked to children," it said.

"Therefore, your good offices are requested to urgently take down the said episode and further send an explanation to the commission as to why such inappropriate questions were asked to the minor artist on a children's dance show," the NCPCR said.

It also requested Sony Pictures Networks not to stream such "inappropriate content on your channel".