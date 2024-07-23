Child Rights Body Summons Netflix Over 'Sexually Explicit Content' Accessible To Minors

The NCPCR said it had written to Netflix earlier in June on the same matter. (Representational)

The apex child rights body NCPCR has summoned Netflix officials next Monday for allegedly showing "sexually explicit content" on its platform that is accessible to minors.

No immediate reaction was available from Netflix on the matter.

In a letter to Netflix officials on Tuesday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said "unrestricted accessibility of explicit content" on Netflix to minors constitutes a violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012.

The NCPCR said it had written to Netflix earlier in June on the same matter but no response was received.

"Now, therefore, the commission in pursuance of the functions and powers (under) order Section 14 of CPCR Act 2005 requires you to appear in person physically before the commission along with the details of the action taken in this matter at 1500 hours on July 29, 2024," the letter said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)