Delhi Schools Asked To Implement Guidelines For Safety And Security Of Children

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked all schools in the national capital to implement guidelines for the safety and security of students. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has formulated guidelines mentioning the accountability of school management in the matter of safety and security of children.



The DoE has asked all heads of schools to ensure the readiness of schools as per check-list for safety inspection of schools provided in manual on safety and security of children by National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).



All heads of the institutions have been asked to follow the guidelines provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for hostels of educational institutions.



"All the heads of government, government-aided and private schools are directed to take necessary steps as elaborated in the guidelines," reads a circular issued by the directorate.



"The Ministry of Education has also introduced the ‘Guidelines on School Safety and Security 2021' issued in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions and the National Education Policy, 2020," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)