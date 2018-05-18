Chief Minister Yeddyurappa's First Big Test In Supreme Court Today: 10 Points

BS Yeddyurappa was sworn as chief minister on Thursday after a nod from Supreme Court. (File)

New Delhi: Three judges of the Supreme Court will today resume hearing a petition challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's controversial invitation to BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to become chief minister. The invite, which led to Mr Yeddyurappa taking charge as chief minister on Thursday, has triggered a huge political row and fears of defection. Hours before the Supreme Court takes up the case that the judges first heard at an all-night hearing on Thursday, the Congress-JDS combine has moved out their lawmakers into neighbouring Telangana to ensure its flock of about 116 lawmakers stays intact. Former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy told NDTV that there had been renewed attempts to bribe and threaten legislators of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine.