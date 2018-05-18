Chief Minister Yeddyurappa's First Big Test In Supreme Court Today: 10 Points
At the heart of the legal challenge facing Mr Yeddyurappa is a difference of opinion on the parameters that should guide the governor when he, or she, has to invite a political party or formation that stakes claim.
BS Yeddyurappa was sworn as chief minister on Thursday after a nod from Supreme Court. (File)
New Delhi: Three judges of the Supreme Court will today resume hearing a petition challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's controversial invitation to BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to become chief minister. The invite, which led to Mr Yeddyurappa taking charge as chief minister on Thursday, has triggered a huge political row and fears of defection. Hours before the Supreme Court takes up the case that the judges first heard at an all-night hearing on Thursday, the Congress-JDS combine has moved out their lawmakers into neighbouring Telangana to ensure its flock of about 116 lawmakers stays intact. Former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy told NDTV that there had been renewed attempts to bribe and threaten legislators of the Congress-Janata Dal Secular combine.
Mr Yeddyurappa was sworn as chief ministeron Thursday after the Supreme Court declined to stop him from taking charge but made it clear that his survival in the state's top post would depend on their final verdict.
The Congress-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) combine, which had called Karnataka governor's invite "an encounter of the constitution", had petitioned the court that the BJP couldn't claim to have majority unless the BJP triggers defections.
The BJP has 105 lawmakers, including an Independent. It is the largest party but is clearly short of majority. The Congress, which got 78 seats, has partnered with the Janata Dal Secular and together they have 116 seats, four more than the halfway mark.
Mr Yeddyurappa's BJP insists it should have the first shot at power by virtue of being the single largest party in the just-concluded Karnataka elections. The Congress insists this isn't good enough. Because the Congress-JDS alliance has the majority votes, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi told the court, the only way that the Yeddyurappa government could also cross the half-way mark was by horse-trading.
Abhishek Singhvi, who was representing the alliance in court, called the governor's decision to give Mr Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove his majority when he asked for only 7, "the biggest license to poaching (legislators)".
The three judges, Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde and Ashok Bhushan, also brushed aside the argument by the central government's top law officer KK Venugopal that the anti-defection law kicks in only after a legislator takes oath of office. This is preposterous, the bench shot back. The anti-defection law bans lawmakers from switching political parties.
The court had put off the hearing by a day because the Congress could not produce the letters submitted by Mr Yeddyurappa to Karnataka governor which had convinced him to invite the BJP, and not the Congress-JDS combine. To a suggestion that former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi be asked to get it, Mr Rohatgi had declined, asserting that he was not representing Mr Yeddyurappa but two BJP legislators. The court later ordered the centre and Mr Yeddyurappa to come with the letter at Friday's hearing.
Former union minister P Chidambaram later said this letter would seal Mr Yeddyurappa's fate, adding that the letter would show that even the Chief Minister had not claimed to have the majority. The Congress prophesised a win for the party, with its spokesman Randeep Surjewala declaring that Mr Yeddyurappa may prove to be "Ek din ka chief minister," (Chief Minister for just a day).
Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala's decision has also had a spillover effect - the Congress and its Bihar ally Tejashwi Yadav - have demanded a shot at government formation in states where they missed it. "If in Karnataka the single largest party got a chance to form government, then the governments in Goa, Bihar, Manipur and Meghalaya should resign and make way for the single largest party," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said in a swipe at the BJP.