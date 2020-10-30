'A Reference To Yedyurappa, Sons': Siddaramaiah On PM's Dynastic Corruption Remarks

K Siddaramaiah targeted PM Narendra Modi for his remarks about dynastic corruption.

Congress leader K Siddaramaiah on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks about dynastic corruption during Bihar election campaign and said it seemed a clear reference to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his sons.

"People expected transparent and corruption-free governance. But, BS Yediyurappa is freely indulging in corrupt practices. BJP Karnataka leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that BSY and sons are indulging in corrupt practices. What more certificate is required?" K Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Narendra Modi has spoken about dynastic corruption during the Bihar election campaign. Looks like it was in a clear reference to BS Yediyurappa and sons," he said in another tweet.

He said that BJP government in Karnataka has not started even a single new programme in the state.

"Apart from continuing our government program and policies, BS Yediyurappa has not started even a single new program. Even the existing programs are being starved of funds for effective implementation," K Siddaramaiah tweeted.