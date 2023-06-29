Chief Justice Of India DY Chandrachud Visits Mata Vaishnodevi Cave Shrine

This is DY Chandrachud's first visit to the holy shrine after taking over as the Chief Justice of India.

Chief Justice of India Dr Justice DY Chandrachud visited the holy cave Shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra belt.

This is the first visit of Justice Chandrachud to the holy shrine after taking over as the Chief Justice of India.

On his arrival at Katra, the Chief Justice of India was received by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the official spokesman of the board, said.

The CJI was accompanied by the Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

The CEO briefed the dignitaries about the continuing initiatives being taken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under the chairmanship of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for upgrading and expanding the infrastructure for facilitating the progressively increasing number of pilgrims to the holy Shrine.

The Chief Justice of India complemented the efforts being initiated by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for welfare and providing facilities to the visiting pilgrims to make their pilgrimage hassle-free.

After paying obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine, the Chief Justice of India visited Bhairon Ghati to pay obeisance at the Bhairon Baba Temple.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)