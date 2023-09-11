Two Women Sarpanches To Face Tough Questions - From Amitabh Bachchan

Sarpanches Chhavi Rajawat and Neeru Yadav have a huge following on social media

Two women sarpanches from Rajasthan will be taking tough questions this evening - not from the people but from megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Chhavi Rajawat is sarpanch of Soda village near Jaipur and Neeru Yadav holds the post at Lambi Ahir village in Jhunjhunu district. The two had recently recorded for an episode of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The episode will be aired tonight.

The two women sarpanches enjoy huge following on social media for their dynamic and out-of-the-box approaches to rural development.

Ms Rajawat is a graduate from the prestigious Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. She holds an MBA and had been working for a corporate firm before she decided to go back to her roots and work there.

The 46-year-old has been a sarpanch for 10 years now and was reportedly the youngest village head when she was elected. She is not affiliated to any party because rural polls do not take place on party lines.

Ms Yadav is better known as "hockey wali sarpanch" for her initiative to form a girls' hockey team in the village. According to reports, she had spent two years of her salary to set up and gear up the team.

She is credited with taking several other steps to improve the quality of life in the Jhunjhunu village. To make the village plastic-free, she started a bartan bank to provide steel utensils on rent at nominal rates.