Chhattisgarh Man Takes 1st Flight To Mumbai, Hangs Self From Bridge: Cops

A 25-year-old man from Chhattisgarh allegedly hanged himself by a bridge outside the Kurla railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a police official said here.

Laxmi Chaitram Yadav allegedly hanged himself from the bridge's side by a scarf.

The suicide note found in his hand said his last wish was to see an aeroplane, that was why he landed in Mumbai on Sunday.

It was his first visit to the metropolis, it said.

It was not known why he ended his life and further investigation was underway, the Chunabhatti police station official said.

