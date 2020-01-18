Case Against Ex-Chief Minister Ajit Jogi After Domestic Help's Suicide

A case of abetment of suicide was registered against Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi. (File)

The police in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district have registered a case against former chief minister Ajit Jogi and his son Amit for allegedly abetting the suicide of a domestic help.

The case was registered against Ajit Jogi, president of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, and his son and former MLA Amit Jogi at Civil Lines police station on Thursday night, an official said.

Santosh Kaushik, 30, allegedly hanged himself in the parking area outside Mr Jogi's residence in Bilaspur on January 15.

His brother Krishnkumar Kaushik blamed Mr Jogi and his son for the suicide. Santosh Kaushik was falsely accused of theft and tortured, he alleged in a police complaint.

On the basis of his complaint, a case of abetment of suicide under IPC section 306 was registered against Ajit Jogi and Amit Jogi, said Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal.

Mr Kaushik was working at Mr Jogi's house since the last four years, the official said.

In a statement, Amit Jogi said the case was part of the "political vendetta" the Congress government was pursuing against him and his father. Condoling the death, he said he and his father had nothing to do with it.

As the police had registered the case under the ruling party's pressure, they wanted a CBI probe, he added.