'No One Above Law': Chhattisgarh Chief Minister On Case Against Father

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stressed that for his government law is supreme (File)

A First Information Report (FIR) is filed against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's father by the state police over his comments on boycotting Brahmins.

Nand Kumar Baghel, the Chief Minister's father, had recently made the comments in Uttar Pradesh.

"I am urging all the villagers of India to not let the Brahmins enter your villages. I will talk to every other community so that we can boycott them. They need to send back to the bank of the Volga River," the senior Baghel had said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel underscored that law is supreme and his government stands for all.

"No one is above the law, even if that person is my 86-year-old father. The Chhattisgarh government respects every religion, sect, community and their feelings. The comment against a particular community by my father, Nand Kumar Baghel, has disturbed the communal peace. I am also saddened by his statement," said Chief Minister Baghel.

"Our political views and beliefs are distinctly different. As a son, I respect him but as the Chief Minister I cannot excuse his mistake which has the potential to disturb the public order," the Chief Minister added.