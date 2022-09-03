Chhattisgarh Gets 3 New Districts; Step Towards Development, Says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated three districts in the state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated three districts in the state. They are Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai. With this, the total number of districts in the state has climbed to 31.

Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district was inaugurated yesterday. Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai were inaugurated today.

It is a significant achievement for the state to form three new districts in two days, the Chhattisgarh government said.

During the inauguration of Sarangarh-Bilaigarh and Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai, Mr Baghel also gifted the residents of these two districts development work worth over Rs 931 crore.

Mr Baghel had earlier said insurgency has been plaguing Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki for a long time.

The formation of a separate district will offer new opportunities for development in health, education and connectivity, he said.

There are 499 villages in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki with a population of 2.83 lakh, while Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai has 494 villages with a population of approximately 3.68 lakh.

The formation of the new districts is expected not only to benefit the common people but also to lead to rapid development in these areas. Implementing public welfare schemes in remote zones will become easier, the government said.