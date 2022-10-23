Nurse Gang-Raped At Chhattisgarh Health Centre, Minor Among 3 In Custody

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from all quarters.

A nurse was tied up at a health centre in Chhattisgarh, gagged and gang-raped by four persons, one of them a minor, police have said. Three of the accused, including the 17-year-old, have been arrested and the fourth is on the run.

The nurse has alleged that the four accused recorded the assault and threatened her with murder if she informed the police.

The incident has been reported from Chhipchhipi village in Mahendragarh district. Police said the accused spotted the victim working alone at the health centre around 3 pm on Friday. They entered the centre, tied her up, gagged her and then took turns to rape her.

The nurse later informed her parents and registered a complaint with the police.

"The woman has registered a complaint. Three of the accused have been arrested," said senior police officer Nimesh Baraiya.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders staged protests against the Bhupesh Bhagel-led Chhattisgarh government.

A group of health workers have raised concerns about working in remote areas and have urged the Chhattisgarh government to provide them with security.

"We want protection. If strict action is not taken against the accused, we will not work," said Pratima Singh, Chief Health Officer at a health centre in the district.