"People Believed In Modiji's Guarantee": Raman Singh On Chhattisgarh Trends

It was Modiji's guarantee, underscored BJP veteran Raman Singh, explaining the Chhattisgarh trends which showed the BJP taking a lead over the ruling Congress.

Till about 11 am, the Congress was in the lead. But the BJP sneaked up.

At 12:19 pm, four hours into the counting, the BJP was leading in 54 seats, while the Congress was at 34. The turnaround in BJP numbers came in the last hour.

The halfway mark for the 90-member assembly of Chhattisgarh is 46.

"The people believed in Modiji's guarantee, that's what the trends show. We could see the undercurrent, didn't know it would be this huge. Bhupesh Baghel has been rejected by Chhattisgarh. Bhupesh Baghel's corruption, liquor scam, Mahadev app scam contributed to this results," Raman Singh told reporters.

Pressed for an answer as to who will be the Chief Minister if the party comes to power, Mr Singh said, "This would be the party's decision. I never asked for anything, whatever job I was assigned, I did it with all dedication."

In Chhattisgarh, exit polls gave Congress a clear edge, showing that the ruling party in the state is poised to return to power with the BJP also expected to put up a good contest unlike in the 2018 polls.

Chhattisgarh went to the polls in two phases on November 7 and 17.