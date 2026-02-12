Chhattisgarh Cops Left Red Faced As Constable Arrested While Trying To Sell Heroin

The Chhattisgarh Police are once again under intense scrutiny after a serving police constable was arrested for allegedly attempting to sell banned heroin in the state capital.

According to officials, the arrest was made after the police received specific intelligence inputs that Constable Himanshu Burman was carrying heroin and planning to sell it. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, a police team caught him and seized the banned substance from his possession.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Sandeep Patel, confirmed the development. "We received information that Constable Himanshu Burman was carrying banned heroin with the intention to sell it. He was caught and the heroin was recovered. He is being taken on remand and is being interrogated," Patel said.

The arrest comes at a time the Raipur Police claim to be running an intensified anti-drug drive across the city.

In the past month alone, more than 15 accused have been arrested in over a dozen narcotics-related cases, and drugs worth lakhs of rupees have been seized. The involvement of a serving constable has cast a shadow over the credibility of the crackdown.

DCP Patel asserted that the department would not shield anyone found guilty. "We will definitely arrest anyone involved in this case, whoever they are. The constable has been arrested and is being interrogated. If his role is established, strict action will be taken. We will take strong action against anyone involved in the entire supply chain," he said.

The incident has also revived memories of previous controversies that tarnished the image of the force. In October 2025, six personnel from the Raipur Crime Branch were accused of stealing Rs 2 lakh from a businessman's car in Durg.

After inquiry, a constable was suspended. More recently, a female DSP, Kalpana Verma, was suspended for allegedly leaking confidential information and was also accused of defrauding a businessman during her posting in Raipur.

With a string of such allegations surfacing over the past year, concerns are growing about internal discipline and oversight mechanisms within the police department.

ACP Amit Tukaram Kamble reiterated that the Chhattisgarh Police follow a zero-tolerance policy toward crime.

"Whoever commits a crime will not be spared. This is a strong message," he said.

As the interrogation of the arrested constable continues, investigators are now probing whether he was acting alone or part of a larger network.

