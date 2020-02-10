Bhupesh Baghel To Participate In Harvard University's 'India Conference'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will attend the India conference in Harvard on Saturday (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will, on Saturday, participate in the "India conference" at the Harvard University.

The Congress leader will speak on "Caste and Politics in Democratic India" at the event, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

This conference is one of the largest student-run events focusing on India in the US. It is hosted at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by graduate students of the university.

"It is a matter of extreme pride for Chhattisgarh and the nation, (that) Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be a part of the special discussion in the "India Conference" at Harvard to be held on February 15th-16th, 2020," the statement said.

The conference brings together business leaders, entertainment professionals, government officials and philanthropists to engage in a conversation about India's path to global leadership. In 2019, over 1,000 people attended the conference, it said.