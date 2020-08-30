Chhattisgarh Chief Minister To Be In Isolation As Staff Members Test COVID+Ve

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said his test report came negative. (FILE)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he will isolate himself for the next four days as two of his staff members, including a personal security officer, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The chief minister said his test report came negative.

"My OSD (Officer on Special Duty) and PSO (Personal Security Officer) have found corona positive. My (test) report is negative at the moment, but I will be in isolation for the next four days as a precautionary measure. This is a period of crisis, everyone please be careful," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

A public relations department official said Mr Baghhel will be in isolation at his official residence in Raipur.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally stood at 28,746 as on August 29.

