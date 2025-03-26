CBI Raids Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Residence

The CBI on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, officials said.

The agency teams swooped down on the residence of Mr. Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai, as well as the residential premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of the former chief minister, they said.

The agency is tight-lipped about the matter in which the searches are taking place.

Further details are awaited.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at Mr Baghel's residence in a connection with an alleged liquor scam case.

