'Anti-Incumbency Against BJP In UP', Says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

"Everyone is upset with Yogi Adityanath," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that there is an anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh against the Yogi Adityanath government and it will not retain power in the state after the Assembly polls next year.

Mr Baghel, who returned from Lakhimpur Kheri, said, "There is anti-incumbency against the BJP government in UP. From farmers, youth, Scheduled communities to traders, everyone is upset with the CM. The Yogi government will not retain power in the state."

He has recently been appointed as Congress senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Mr Baghel, along with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had recently met families of farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Mr Baghel also attacked former chief minister Raman Singh, who had criticised Baghel for visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said, "After the post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Chhattisgarh BJP had protested in the state. What is the connection of violence happening in West Bengal with Chhattisgarh? The BJP adopts double standard in everything."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)