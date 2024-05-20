Chennai Techie, Whose Child Survived A 3-Storey Fall, Dies By Suicide

The police have registered a case of suspicious death (Representational)

A techie, whose eight-month-old child miraculously survived after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment building on the outskirts of Chennai last month, was found dead in Coimbatore on Saturday. The police believe she died by suicide.

According to investigators, massive trolling on social media, where users called her a bad mother, may have prompted her decision.

In April, a terrifying video showed the infant - Harin Magi - sitting on the edge of a tin roof on the second floor of an apartment building in Avadi outside Chennai.

In the video, which promptly went viral on social media, a group of residents stood below the building with a bed sheet to catch the child who had fallen from the fourth-floor balcony on a tin shade three floors down in case she fell, as a resident pulled off a dramatic rescue - the man climbed out of the first-floor window, stood on the railing, grabbed the girl, and passed her to a man inside the apartment.

She had reportedly fallen when her mother was nursing her on the fourth-floor balcony.

The video raked in massive appreciation for the rescuers and as much criticism for the mother.

Following the incident, the woman and her husband moved to her hometown in Coimbatore where she died on Saturday, investigators said.

She was suffering from depression after the incident, they added.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death and are waiting for the autopsy report.