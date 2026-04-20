In Rare Sight, Tiger, Leopard, Cheetah Spotted Together In Ranthambore

In a rare and remarkable moment, three of the wild's most elusive predators, a tiger, a leopard and a cheetah, were sighted within the same landscape and time frame in Ranthambore's Zone 9, the Rajasthan Forest Department said.

The spotting occured in the forest's zone 9 which is about 45 minutes away from the Tiger reserve and is located at the banks of Chakal river.

Officials described it as an unscripted moment, one that underscores the thriving biodiversity of Ranthambore and the delicate balance of its wildlife habitat.

"Moments like these are rare, unscripted, and impossible to plan. They remind us what our forests are truly capable of. Come, experience this magic for yourself. Ranthambhore is waiting," the Rajasthan Forest Department said in post on social media platform Instagram.

Such sightings are extremely uncommon, offering a glimpse into the richness and unpredictability of the forest ecosystem.

This is unique. Tiger, Cheetah & leopards are seen at the same tourism zone in Ranthambore.



While a young tiger from Ranthambore was spotted in Kuno & settled down, Cheetah from Kuno NP moved in to Ranthambore. pic.twitter.com/ywQziRHNXA — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) April 20, 2026

Located in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan, Ranthambore Tiger Reserve ranks among India's most celebrated wildlife parks. Spread across nearly 1,334 square km, the area once served as the hunting grounds for the Jaipur royal family. Authorities declared it a wildlife sanctuary in 1955 and included it in Project Tiger in 1973.

The reserve draws visitors with its dense forests, scenic lakes, and the majestic Ranthambore Fort perched on a hill inside the park. The main spotlight is its tigers, often seen in broad daylight, which is rare in most tiger habitats. The park actively contributes to India's tiger conservation efforts and shelters several iconic big cats.

Ranthambore also hosts leopards, sloth bears, wild boars, hyenas, crocodiles, and over 300 species of birds.

Encounters like these are a reminder of what India's forests are capable of when left undisturbed, forest officials said.

At present, Kuno National Park, where the cheetah allegedly strayed from, is home to 54 cheetahs, including adults and cubs