Trump Faces Setback As US House Passes Resolution To End Iran War

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution Wednesday ordering the withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war -- a largely symbolic move that nonetheless delivers a political blow to President Donald Trump.

Four members of Trump's majority Republicans joined Democrats in backing the measure, which passed 215-208 and heads to the Senate, but would ultimately face a presidential veto.

"This is a loud and unambiguous message to Donald Trump on behalf of the American people: it's time to end his deeply unpopular and illegal war of choice in Iran," the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats posted on X.

The move marked the first time the Republican-controlled House had approved a measure seeking to force Trump to wind down military operations against Tehran since the war began three months ago.

Democrats see the vote as a potential turning point in their effort to reassert Congress's constitutional role in decisions of war and peace.

A similar resolution passed a key procedural stage in the Senate at the end of May, and adoption by the upper house, which is also narrowly controlled by Republicans, could take place as early as this week. Republican leaders, however, may try to block final passage.

The Trump administration insists that the war against Iran is already over, despite ongoing exchanges of fire between the two sides' forces and little sign of real progress in peace negotiations.

War powers

Democrats accuse Trump of violating the Constitution by launching strikes on Iran alongside Israel in late February without congressional authorization.

Under the War Powers Act, presidents have 60 days to obtain congressional approval after introducing US forces into hostilities. That deadline passed weeks ago, and Democrats say Trump is now breaking the law.

The White House disputes that interpretation, arguing that the clock was paused by an April ceasefire.

But Trump has repeatedly threatened to resume strikes and tensions have escalated this week.

Overnight, the US said it shot down Iranian drones and carried out a strike on an Iranian ground control station, while Tehran's forces launched drones and missiles at several Gulf neighbors.

Republicans backing Trump argued the resolution would weaken the US while Iran remains vulnerable, but their frustration has become increasingly visible, as the political burden is growing ahead of November's midterm elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)