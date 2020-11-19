'Cheating People Of Bihar': Congress's Dig At Education Minister Row

Mewalal Chaudhary resigned as Education Minister of Bihar just after he was appointed

Soon after the Bihar Education Minister resigned following corruption charges, the Congress on Thursday took a swipe at the NDA alliance asking whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are the "real culprits" for appointing him as a minister three days ago.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked what kind of governance would the BJP-JDU alliance provide in the state and if this was not "cheating" with 12 crore people of the state.

"The minister facing allegations of corruption has resigned within three days. What government will these people run in Bihar? Is it cheating with 12 crore people of Bihar? Is this good governance? Are Modi ji and Nitish ji not the real culprits, as they made him a minister three days ago?" Mr Surjewala tweeted in Hindi.

Janata Dal United leader Mewalal Chaudhary, whose appointment as the Education Minister of Bihar despite a corruption taint had brought the Nitish Kumar government under heavy opposition fire, resigned on Thursday barely hours after taking charge.

Soon after assuming the charge, Mr Chaudhary expressed dismay over the controversy and told reporters that he was neither convicted by a court nor named in any chargesheet filed by the investigating agency in connection with irregularities that allegedly took place at an agriculture university a few years ago while he was its vice chancellor.

His resignation was accepted by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on the recommendation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.