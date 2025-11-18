Chartered Planes, Decorations: Ayodhya Preps For Flag Hoisting By PM Next Week

November 25 marks the traditional sacred day of Lord Ram's wedding in Ayodhya.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed preparations for the ceremony on Tuesday.
Here Are 10 Points In This Big Story:
- The special saffron flag, measuring 22 feet by 11 feet, is made of durable parachute fabric and silk threads and will be mounted on a 42-foot pole at the 161-foot spire using a 360-degree rotating mechanism, news agency PTI reported.
- "November 25 marks the traditional sacred day of Lord Ram's wedding in Ayodhya. On this day, the flag hoisting will take place on the 'shikhar' (main spire) of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said.
- "Now that the construction of the temple is complete, 'Ram Parivar' is 'virajman' on the first floor of the temple. An arti of the 'Ram Parivar' will be performed on that day when the PM will hoist the 'dhwaj' atop the Ram temple. The Nyas is organising this programme, with Champat Rai as the in-charge. A list of 6,000-8,000 invitees has been prepared for this programme," Nripendra Misra, Chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, told ANI.
- Approximately 60 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on the day of the flag hoisting ceremony and more than 100 additional CISF personnel will be deployed at the airport. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has reserved 1,600 rooms in hotels and tent cities to accommodate the invitees.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Tuesday to review preparations for the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple. After he offered prayers at the temple, officials of the Trust briefed him on the status of the construction work and preparations.
- "After hoisting the flag at the summit, the main construction work of the temple will be completely completed. After this, the temple will be fully opened to devotees. Currently, devotees are only allowed access to the sanctum sanctorum and the first floor, but after the installation of the spire and the flag hoisting, 'darshan' will be permitted throughout the temple complex," the chief minister's office said in a release.
- Ayodhya Commissioner Rajesh Kumar said, "The chief minister is here to review all the preparations. He will review the temple premises, helipad, and any other areas where the PM and guests will be. A mock drill for the flag hoisting has also been conducted. It will be done multiple times to ensure there are no flaws, because it is a major event."
- The event will be broadcast on several channels and digital platforms, and a 200-foot-wide LED screen will be installed at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.
- Over 30 additional large screens will be set up across the city to allow devotees to witness the ceremony. Ayodhya is being decorated with saffron flags, floral arrangements and lighting.
- The release by the chief minister's office said the ceremony will elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural vibrancy. The influx of devotees will boost the city's economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, security services, event management firms, and local vendors.