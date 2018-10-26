Chargesheet Against 3 Men Who Raped, Violated Bengal Woman With Iron Rod

The 35-year-old woman was raped and an iron rod inserted in her private parts.

The Bengal Police has filed a charge sheet against three persons in connection with the brutal gangrape of a woman in Jalpaiguri district on October 20.

The police filed a charge sheet against the three accused on Thursday, five days after the incident took place, a police officer said.

The accused have been charge-sheeted under relevant sections of the IPC for gangrape, causing grievous injury and attempt to murder.

While we have arrested two persons, one is still absconding, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Jalpaiguri, Amitava Maity, said.

The incident had taken place near the victim's home at Niranjan Pat locality of Jalpaiguri district.

The prime accused, a relative of the woman, had called her out of her home on the pretext of resolving a land dispute, the SP had earlier said.

He then allegedly raped her and tortured her by inserting an iron rod in her private parts, the SP had said.

Two other persons accompanied the accused but they did not rape or torture her, the SP had said after he had spoken to the woman, after her operation, at the hospital.

The accused relative and another person who allegedly helped him in the crime were arrested but the third accused has been absconding.

The tribal woman's husband, a labourer, was away from home during the incident. The woman has three children.

A rickshaw-puller had found her and took her home.She was taken to Dhupguri hospital on October 21 morning and shifted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital.

Doctors operated on her at the Sadar Hospital on that night and the woman was kept in the intensive care unit.

She was administered blood as she had been bleeding profusely. "She is a serious condition but is stable," doctors treating her had said Wednesday.

She was shifted to the critical care unit (CCU) from the ICU on Thursday and doctors at the hospital said that her condition was stable, they said on Friday.

The incident brought back memories of the horrific Nirbhaya rape case of 2012 in which a woman was gang-raped inside a moving bus in New Delhi and one of the accused inserted a rod in her private parts.