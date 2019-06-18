Charges Of Rape, Cheating Against Kerala CPM Leader's Son: Police

Complainant said she had a child from relationship with CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's (above) son

A case has been registered against Kerala CPM leader's son on charges of rape and cheating following a complaint filed by a woman in Mumbai, the police said today.

The 33-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan (37), the son of CPM's Kerala unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage, he said.

The complainant also said that she had a child from the relationship, he said.

Based on her complaint, the charges against the accused include that of cheating and rape, Oshiwara police station's police official Shailesh Pasalwad said.

The woman came in touch with the accused some years ago when she worked as a bar dancer in Dubai, another police official said, quoting the complaint.

The accused frequently used to visit the dance bar following which the woman got into a relationship with him, he said.

The accused later asked her to leave her job and promised to marry her, the official said.

The woman in her complaint mentioned that in 2010, the accused rented a flat in suburban Andheri where he used to visit her regularly and that she had a child from the relationship.

The woman claimed she came to know last year that the accused was already married following which their relationship turned sour. She also alleged that the accused threatened her with dire consequences, the official added.