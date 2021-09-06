Charge Sheet Filed Against 57 Accused In UP Memorial Scam During BSP Rule

Special judge (MP/MLA court) PK Rai fixed the next hearing on September 15 (Representational)

A charge sheet was filed in a special court in Lucknow against 57 accused in the memorial scam case in which crores of rupees were allegedly siphoned of during 2007-2012 under the BSP rule with the collusion of then ministers and officials.

Special judge (MP/MLA court) PK Rai fixed the next hearing on September 15 for taking cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the vigilance department.

While some of the 57 accused have been charged with offences under Section 409 (breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC others are facing charges under Section 13(1) (D) and 13 (2) of the Prohibition of Corruption Act, lawyers said, without elaborating on the contents of the charge sheet including the names of the accused.

The development came after the Allahabad High Court on August 27 dismissed a plea of ex-BSP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha to quash the FIR in the matter.

It had also directed the investigating officer to conclude the probe within four weeks and file a report in the court concerned.

The case deals with alleged corruption in the purchase of sandstone for the construction of memorials and parks in Noida and Lucknow under the previous Mayawati-led BSP government.

Some former ministers and many officers of UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam were named the FIR filed in the matter by an inspector of vigilance department, Ram Naresh Singh Rathore, at the Gomti Nagar police station on January 1, 2014.

The probe is continuing against some other accused.

Earlier, a Lokayukta report had found that as much as 34 percent i.e Rs 1410 crore of the total allocated funds were siphoned off by the then ministers and officers.

The Lokayukta had recommended the registration of an FIR.