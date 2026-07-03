CS Channi Holds Key Meet With Punjab Leaders Amid Organisational Changes

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi held a meeting in Morinda city at 11 am on Friday, just hours after the Congress high command announced its new organisational team for Punjab.

Channi was recently appointed Chairperson of the Campaign Committee by the party high command. However, he has also been lobbying for the post of Punjab Congress president, making the meeting politically significant.

The meeting saw the participation of several senior Congress leaders, former ministers, former MLAs and sitting legislators.

Those present included former Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni; former ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and Gurkirat Singh Kotli. Former MP Mohammad Sadiq also attended.

Former MLAs Darshan Singh Brar, Lakhvir Singh Lakha, Madan Lal Jalalpur, Angad Singh Saini, Harminder Singh Gill, Kushaldeep Singh 'Kikki' Dhillon, Tarsem Singh, Devinder Ghubaya, Joginder Pal, and Inderbir Singh Bolaria were also present.

Former Punjab Youth Congress president Barinder Singh Dhillon also attended the meeting.

Balkaur Singh, father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, was also present. He is considered to be close to Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The gathering was also attended by sitting MLAs Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

The Congress party has not disclosed the agenda of the meeting. However, as it was held immediately after the announcement of the new Punjab Congress organisational list, it has sparked speculation about internal discussions and the party's strategy ahead. The presence of several senior leaders has made the meeting politically significant.