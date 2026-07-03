Centre Orders Removal Of Chinese Apps Used To Stop E-Rickshaws In Delhi

The Centre has ordered the removal of two mobile applications -- BAT BMS and Epoch Li-ion - from both Android Play Store and Apple App Store after reports of they being misused to disable e-rickshaws in Delhi surfaced.

BAT BMS and Epoch Li-ion are battery management apps that connect via Bluetooth and aid in remotely shutting down lithium-ion batteries. The apps are being used to carry out a "prank" and disable moving vehicles.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India (MEITY) has now ordered to take down the two apps. Speaking to NDTV Profit, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the government will take up this issue with the app stores to ensure potentially harmful applications don't come up in the public domain.

BAT BMS and Epoch Li-ion are battery management apps that connect via Bluetooth.

Confirming that action has been taken in the matter, Krishnan said, "That is right...there are a couple of apps, which came to our notice yesterday and both of them have been taken down from the app stores." He was speaking on the sidelines of a CII Cybersecurity summit.

E-Rickshaw Prank Explained

Chinese smartphone applications are being used to remotely shut down e-rickshaws, locally called tirris. What is a prank for people is actually a nightmare for e-rickshaw drivers as it stops their vehicle in the middle of the road.

The process is simple: open the mobile application, connect to the nearest batteryvia Bluetooth, and activate the discharge switch. A single tap switchs off the vehicle. The driver is left confused and stranded. The driver can restart the e-rickshaw only when it is switched back on through the same application.

Also Read | App On, E-Rickshaw Off: Bizarre Prank Plays Out In Delhi, Minister Responds

According to a senior Delhi government official, the app is primarily designed to monitor battery parameters such as voltage, temperature and current in real time, but its control functions could be misused on systems that lack adequate authentication.

"There is no password or authentication. As a result, cutting the power output and bringing the vehicle to a sudden halt becomes easy," the official said.