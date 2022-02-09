"Arvind Kejriwal Wants To Be Punjab Chief Minister, But...": Charanjit Channi

Charanjit Singh Channi said Arvind Kejriwal was prone to making iressponsible allegations.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to be Chief Minister of Punjab or at the very least rule via proxy, his counterpart from the election-going state Charanjit Singh Channi told NDTV on Wednesday.

"Kejriwal wants to be Chief Minister here. He wanted it in the past and will keep wanting it. But it's a demand that will never be fulfilled. He first spent Rs 200-400 crore on a campaign called 'Ab ki Baar Kejriwal'," Mr Channi said.

"When people did not accept that, he added Bhagwant Mann's name to say 'Abki baar Kejriwal aur Bhagwant Mann. But his name is still in the front. Which means he either wants to be Chief Minister or run it via remote control. Why should we Punjabis accept him? He is trying everything he can to capture Punjab. But he knows nothing about our culture," he added.

Brushing aside his allegations linked to the recent raids on his nephew, the Chief Minister said, "Kejriwal says such things every time there are elections and then apologises. Such a person should not become Chief Minister who says sorry every time after making a mistake. Tomorrow again he'll say sorry."