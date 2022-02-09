"Call Bhagwant Mann After 4 pm": Charanjit Channi On Drinking Allegations

Charanjit Singh Channi also mocked Bhagwant Mann's educational qualifications. (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Bhagwant Mann has not stopped drinking despite swearing off alcohol publicly a few years ago, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi alleged today in an interview to NDTV.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP's presumptive Chief Minister for Punjab, has emphatically denied reneging on his vow to quit drinking at a public event in 2019, with his mother by his side.

"How can he run Punjab? He goes everywhere drunk! He goes to parliament drunk, he goes to the Gurudwara drunk. He starts in daytime," Mr Channi, who was recently named the Congress's Chief Minister candidate, told NDTV.

When he was reminded of Mr Mann's public pledge in his mother's presence, Mr Channi claimed: "He took an oath in his mother's name on stage, but he could not give up drinking."

He added, "Call him after 4 pm and you'll know."

Mr Channi also accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of aspiring to rule over Punjab.

"Their posters say 'Ab ki baar Kejriwal' and Bhagwant Mann's name comes second. Kejriwal wants to be Chief Minister of Punjab but this is no wasteland that anyone can just come and occupy. They know nothing about the culture of Punjab," said the Congress leader.

He also mocked Mr Mann's educational qualifications.

"Someone asked me what is my education. I did an MA and am doing PhD. Bhagwant Mann has studied till 12th grade and took three years to clear it," the Chief Minister said.

Punjab votes on February 20 for a new government. The results will be declared on March 10.