Character Certificates, Local Focus: Maharashtra To Overhaul Bike Taxi Rules

Possessing a domicile certificate will be mandatory for drivers operating bike taxis in Maharashtra from August 1.

The issue of illegal bike taxis was raised in the Legislative Assembly. Legislators leveled serious allegations of drunk driving against app-based bike taxi drivers, and in response, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik claimed measures would be taken to ensure safe travel.

Replying to a question raised by MLA Dilip Lande during the Question Hour, Sarnaik said that the government was taking action against unauthorised bike taxi services while working on a regulatory framework to legalise and regulate the sector, generate state revenue, and create employment opportunities for young people.

Under the proposed policy, bike taxi operators will be required to pay a daily fee of Rs 5 to the government, news agency PTI reported, while an additional Rs 2 from every ride will be deposited into a welfare fund for drivers.

According to Sarnaik, strict action would continue against drivers who violate traffic rules or operate vehicles illegally.

Sarnaik said that bike taxi drivers will be required to hold a valid driving licence under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and a public service vehicle badge under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. A police character verification will also be mandatory before the badge is issued.

"Rules prohibit the use of private two-wheelers for passenger transport without authorisation. However, the State Transport Authority had granted 30-day temporary licences for operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to aggregator companies Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd, Roppen Transportation Services Pvt Ltd (Rapido) and ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd (Ola), subject to compliance with all prescribed conditions within one month," Sarnaik said.

"Between April 2025 and March 2026, transport authorities detected 814 vehicles operating without valid permits, seized 151 vehicles, registered 14 FIRs, and recovered fines amounting to Rs 16.25 lakh," Sarnaik added.



(With inputs from Sagar Kulkarni)