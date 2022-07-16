Centre Changes, Chaos And Confusion Headline Day 1 Of CUET Exam

The CUET exam is being conducted in two phases.

Diksha, a student appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), pleads in front of the authorities at the examination centre to allow her to take the exam. The reason: her exam centre was changed from a school in West Delhi to one in Greater Noida. The distance between the two centres: Over 60 kms.

Diksha could not reach the new centre in time and missed her chance of getting admitted to Delhi University. She wasn't the only one.

A late-night change in centres for the CUET resulted in hundreds of students missing the exam. The test is a key requirement for undergraduate admissions to central universities.

#TheNews | CUET UG 2022: Candidates Missed Exams Over Last-Minute Changes In Exam Centres https://t.co/VzfEgcs0iQpic.twitter.com/0piKReN8mb — NDTV (@ndtv) July 15, 2022

Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission, today said that no retest will be held for those who missed today's exam. Mr Kumar further claimed that if students reached on time at a centre other than the one assigned, "they are allowed" — this wasn't seen today, though.

"My centre was earlier in Dwarka but when I reached there, I was informed that my centre has been changed. I panicked. After a two-hour journey, when we finally reached DU North Campus, they told us that the time for entering has passed," Aanchal, an 18-year-old student told PTI.

There were 500 centres in India and 10 abroad for around eight lakh candidates in the first slot. But many complained about getting to know about their centres at the last minute, through email. Some students received the mail close to midnight.

Admit cards were not the only issue students faced. Some students who turned up at an institute in Rohini were informed that no examination by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is being conducted there.

"When we reached the examination centre, the security guard did not allow us to enter. The management then told us that the NTA exam is not going to be held here, you have to go to Greater Noida," a student told NDTV.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

The exam is being conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is being held in July and Phase 2 will be in August. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry, or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 will be held on July 17.