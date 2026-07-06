Chants, Cultural Dances: PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome In Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday for the first leg of his three-nation tour. The tour is aimed at further strengthening India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, and its commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi was welcomed at the airport by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. He was welcomed with the chants of "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Modi, Modi" by the Indian community. At the airport, PM Modi witnessed traditional Indonesian performances.

Earlier, his plane was accompanied by fighter jets from the Indonesia Air Force from the time it entered their airspace.

"India and Indonesia elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during my first visit to Indonesia in 2018," PM Modi said ahead of his visit.

PM Modi said this would be his first bilateral visit since the elevation of the bilateral ties and comes after President Prabowo's state visit to India as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2025.

"India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties, and my visit will further deepen all aspects of our multifaceted partnership," he added.

During this visit, PM Modi will interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta accompanied by President Prabowo.

Following his stay in Indonesia, PM Modi will travel to Melbourne at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He wil then visit Auckland for the final leg of the tour.

