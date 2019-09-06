Chandrayaan 2: When, Where And How To Watch Chandrayaan 2's Moon Landing

Chandrayaan 2 landing in moon orbit is expected to take place on Saturday at 1:55 am.

With Chandrayaan 2's soft landing on moon, India looks to create history tonight by becoming the first nation to reach closest to the moon's south pole. Chandrayaan 2 is scheduled for a powered-descent between 1 am and 2am tonight, followed by its touchdown between 1:30 am and 2:30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 60 schoolchildren will witness the nail-biting moments of the soft landing live from ISRO's control room in Bengaluru. You can watch the milestone moment of the soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on your TV, live stream it online on desktop or mobile. Here's all you need to know about India's moon mission.

When To Watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing:

You can track the events of Chandrayaan 2's landing from 1 am tonight. The crucial moments of descent will take place from 1:40 am onwards and at 1:55 am, the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface.

The rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander on Saturday morning between 5:30 am and 6:30 am.

Where To Watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing:

How and where to watch Chandrayaan 2 moon landing on TV News Channel:

You can tune into NDTV for Live Chandrayaan 2's moon landing and updates on your TV. Here are the channel numbers:

TATA SKY: 604

DISH: 761

DEN: 368

AIRTEL: 369

HATHWAY: 252

Where to see LIVE streaming of Chandrayaan 2's moon landing:

You can also watch it online on NDTV Player for LIVE Streaming Chandrayaan 2's soft landing on moon: NDTV English Channel,NDTV Hindi Channel

All updates can be tracked on ndtv.com

The Vikram lander's moon landing attempt will also be live streamed on the ISRO YouTube channel, starting 1:10 am on Saturday.

How can I track Chandrayaan 2's moon landing updates through social media?

You can follow NDTV on Twitter on our official handle, @ndtv for Chandrayaan 2's moon landing updates.

You can also follow NDTV on Facebook and Instagram for all real-time updates on Chandrayaan 2's moon landing.

How can I check Chandrayaan 2's moon landing on Mobile Apps?

You can also checkChandrayaan 2's moon landing on NDTV app on all mobile platforms including Android and iOS. The NDTV app now has two versions. The first one is the regular NDTV app and the other version is NDTV Lite app. If you are on a low-end phone and wish to save data, you can use NDTV Lite to track Chandrayaan 2's moon landing updates on the go.

The Chandrayaan 2 lifted off from its launch pad at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 23 on board the giant heavy-lift rocket GSLV Mark 3.

