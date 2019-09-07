'We Shall Overcome One Day': President Kovind On Chandrayaan Moon Landing

ISRO's plan to soft-land Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander on the lunar surface did not go as per script

"Hum honge kamayab, mann me hai vishwas, poora hai vishwas, hum honge kamyaab ek din," (We shall overcome, we shall overcome, with belief in our hearts, we shall overcome, one day) this is how President Ram Nath Kovind summed up his thoughts on the Chandrayan 2 mission today.

ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander on the lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

President Kovind hoped that India would be successful in its moon mission the next time.

He said he himself had seen the massive rocket, "Bahubali", in Sriharikota when he visited the assembly point.

"We covered 3.84 lakh-km journey successfully, only 2.1 km were left. The distance left is negligible on such a huge scale. It's such a huge achievement," President Kovind said.

It was just a coincidence and not misfortune, he said, adding "I would say 'Hum honge kamayab, mann me hai vishwas, poora hai vishwas hum honge kamyaab ek din'."

President Kovind said ISRO Chairman K Sivan and his team will be our role model in the times to come.



