Chandrayaan 2 Live Updates: Moon Mission To Land On Lunar Surface Tonight

The rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am, ISRO said.
India looks to create history by becoming the first nation to reach closest to the Moon's south pole as the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface after midnight today. The moon lander Vikram that separated from its orbiting mothership has already performed two manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a perfect touchdown between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Saturday.
The rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. It will carry out research, including a thorough mapping of the moon's resources, looking for the presence of water and clicking high-resolution images as well.
The space agency's Chairman K Sivan has called Chandrayaan 2 the "most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO".
Chandrayaan 2 to uncover mysteries
The moon's South Pole remains shrouded in mystery. There is a possibility of the presence of water in the permanently shadowed areas around it. The South Pole region has craters that are cold traps and contain a fossil record of the early Solar System.
ISRO has said, Chandrayaan-2 would attempt to soft land the lander "Vikram" and rover "Pragyan" in a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N. While, the "Pragyan" will carry out experiments on the lunar surface for a period of one lunar day, which is equal to 14 earth days, the main orbiter would continue its mission for a year.
"From a scientific point of view, the south pole is under shadow region more than North Pole. Because of this special aspect of south pole, the presence of water and minerals is expected," ISRO Chief K Sivan had said. ISRO said craters of the moon's south pole craters have been untouched by sunlight for billions of years, offering an undisturbed record of the solar system's origins. The shadowed craters are estimated to hold nearly 100 million tons of water.
ISRO wishes moon lander Vikram "best of luck"
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today morning posted a cartoon strip on Twitter based on the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission, wishing the moon lander Vikram luck.
"We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter. Want to stay in touch with Vikram and Pragyan as they make their way to the untouched lunar South Pole and uncover its many mysteries? Then keep an eye out for the next edition of #CY2Chronicles!" it has tweeted with the cartoon.
The Chandrayaan 2 Launch
The Chandrayaan 2 lifted off from its launch pad at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on July 23 on board the giant heavy-lift rocket GSLV Mark 3. India's space scientists had a narrow one-minute window for their second attempt at launching the moon mission, a week after the mission was aborted 56 minutes before lift-off.
The success of the Chandrayaan 2 mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon.
Chandrayaan 2 the "most complex mission"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and schoolchildren will see the historic landing live from the space agency's control room.
The region where the lander Vikram is heading on the moon that is little explored till date - most lunar landings have taken place in the northern hemisphere or in the equatorial region.