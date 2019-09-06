Chandrayaan 2 Live Updates: Moon Mission To Land On Lunar Surface Tonight

The rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am, ISRO said.

India looks to create history by becoming the first nation to reach closest to the Moon's south pole as the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission is scheduled to land on the lunar surface after midnight today. The moon lander Vikram that separated from its orbiting mothership has already performed two manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a perfect touchdown between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Saturday.

The rover Pragyan will roll out from the moon lander between 5:30 am and 6:30 am, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. It will carry out research, including a thorough mapping of the moon's resources, looking for the presence of water and clicking high-resolution images as well.

The space agency's Chairman K Sivan has called Chandrayaan 2 the "most complex mission ever undertaken by ISRO".

