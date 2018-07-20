Chandrababu Naidu's Lawmaker Changes Stance, To Attend No-Trust Vote

JC Diwakar Reddy had ealrier said that the vote was just routine and the government wouldn't fall. (File)

Ahead of the debate on the no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha today, the Telugu Desam Party seems to have managed to put its house in order with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu succeeding in placating a sulking JC Diwakar Reddy who has agreed to attend proceedings.

Mr Naidu has asked the lawmaker to take a flight to Delhi at the earliest.

"Chandrababu Naidu spoke to (Diwakar) Reddy over phone this evening and explained that the no-trust motion is critical for the future of the state," a TDP statmeent said.

Since the interests of five crore people are linked to it, Mr Naidu prevailed upon the MP to give up his stance and attend Parliament, the statement said.

The TDP chief assured the Anantapuramu MP that everything could be discussed after his return from New Delhi, it added.

Mr Reddy, who did not attend Parliament yesterday, earlier said he would continue to stay away when the no-trust motion motved by the TDP is taken up for discussion, and also during the entire Monsoon Session.

The party has issued a whip directing all its MPs to attend Parliament on Friday and Monday.

Mr Reddy earlier said it did not matter even if a whip was issued.

"This is just a routine. The government is not going to fall anyway. And I cannot speak English or Hindi. So my presence or absence doesn't matter," he told reporters in Anantapuramu late last night. There are others who are well-versed in English and can speak well," he added.

The MP, known for his outspoken attitude, is said to be sulking over the party leadership's non-committal stance over allocation of ticket for the next election from Anantapuramu.

Mr Reddy had previously announced he would retire from electoral politics.