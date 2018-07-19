'Fed Up', Chandrababu Naidu's Party MP Threatens To Skip No-Trust Vote

No-Confidence Motion: TDP lawmaker JC Diwakar Reddy is known for his imprudent statements. (File)

Highlights JC Diwakar Reddy says he is "fed up" with the centre and the TDP He denied he was upset with TDP for not giving him enough prominence PM Modi government to face no-trust motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow

As the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s no-confidence motion is taken up on Friday, one of its own lawmakers has threatened to bunk parliament. JC Diwakar Reddy says he is "fed up" with the centre and his party's government in Andhra Pradesh.

"I'm not going to attend the parliament session, you can say that I violated the party whip. I'm fed up with the centre and our TDP govt. I'm fed up with the whole political system," Mr Reddy told the ANI news agency, adding, "Right now I am in my native place in Anantapur and will come in front of the media with my logic within a week."

The lawmaker denied reports that he was upset with his party for not giving him enough prominence.

This is the first no-confidence motion Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-year-old government will face and the first to be taken up in 15 years, since the last BJP-led government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee faced one in 2003. The government has enough numbers to sail through the motion, which is mostly a political message in a year of elections.

At the start of the monsoon session of parliament yesterday, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said TDP's Kesineni Srinavas was the first to submit notice for a no-trust motion. She asked him to read it out, and the motion was supported by over 50 members from opposition parties.

On Sunday TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote letters to non-BJP, non-Congress parties seeking support for his party's motion against the Centre over demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Reddy is known for his imprudent statements.

A six-time Congress legislator, he switched to Chandrababu Naidu's party before the 2014 general election.

Recently, he said that when he was in the Congress, he had advised Sonia Gandhi to get her son Rahul Gandhi "married to a Brahmin girl" to make it easier for him to become prime minister with the support of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh.

"But Sonia Gandhi didn't listen to me," he said.

Last year, Mr Reddy drew criticism for his high-handedness at the Visakhapatnam airport. He was on camera shoving airline staff and was even banned from flying briefly by some airlines.

(With inputs from ANI)