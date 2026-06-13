Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh Deepfakes Used In Rs 80,000 Cyber Fraud

A shocking cyber fraud case involving alleged deepfake video calls of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh has come to light in Visakhapatnam, raising fresh concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence in online scams.

Cyber Crime Police have registered a case after a 44-year-old former serviceman, Bodireddy Srinivasa Reddy, complained that he was cheated of Rs 80,000 by a fraudster who allegedly impersonated influential political leaders and government officials through WhatsApp calls, fake screenshots and suspected AI-generated video interactions.

According to the complaint, the accused used the profile photograph of former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Uma on WhatsApp and claimed to be acting on behalf of senior leaders.

To gain the victim's confidence, the fraudster allegedly shared fabricated screenshots showing conversations with elected representatives and senior officials.

The victim further received video calls appearing to feature Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh.

Investigators suspect the visuals may have been generated using deepfake technology designed to mimic the appearance and mannerisms of public figures.

"The video call looked authentic and made me believe the claims being made," the complainant told investigators.

The accused allegedly convinced the victim that his pending tax-related issues and requests regarding the development of a public park could be resolved through official intervention.

He was then asked to pay a "formality amount" to move the process forward.

Trusting the representations, the victim transferred Rs 80,000 through a UPI transaction. Soon after receiving the money, the fraudster allegedly continued making promises before disappearing.

Police are now examining digital evidence, including WhatsApp communications, screenshots and the alleged deepfake video call, to identify the accused and determine the extent of AI-assisted impersonation used in the fraud.

Officials warned that cyber criminals are increasingly using artificial intelligence, deepfake videos and voice cloning technology to impersonate politicians, celebrities and government officers. The Cyber Crime Police are continuing their investigation.