Chandrababu Naidu May Not Just Quit PM's Coalition But Back Rival Jagan The TDP is also considering supporting the no-confidence motion that was moved against the central government by YSR Congress today, to signal to the people that the party is willing to back its political rival for the sake of Andhra Pradesh.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Chandrababu Naidu is upset with centre for not giving special category status to Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad: The highest decision making body of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will meet in Amaravati tomorrow in which the party may announce its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sources say.



The TDP is also considering supporting the no-confidence motion that was moved against the central government by YSR Congress today, to signal to the people that the party is willing to back its political rival for the sake of Andhra Pradesh.



Last week the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has been upset with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh that was promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014.



Earlier in the day,



Today, TDP lawmakers, including former minister YS Chowdary disrupted proceedings in parliament, forcing the Rajya Sabha to be adjourned first till 2 pm and then for the day.



Mr Naidu was more upset after Pawan Kalyan's public meeting in Mangalgiri yesterday where he focussed all his criticism on the TDP and the chief minister. Mr Kalyan directly accused Mr Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who is a minister in Andhra Pradesh, of corruption. The TDP has hit back at Mr Kalyan, while defending Mr Lokesh.



Mr Kalyan also accused the chief minister of having struck a deal with the BJP, agreeing to a special financial package instead of insisting on special category status to Andhra Pradesh.



Last week, the centre turned down TDP's demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh, saying the 14th Finance Commission had done away with the nomenclature, except for hill states and states in the Northeast. But Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised the state funds equivalent to what a special category state gets.



The highest decision making body of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will meet in Amaravati tomorrow in which the party may announce its exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), sources say.The TDP is also considering supporting the no-confidence motion that was moved against the central government by YSR Congress today, to signal to the people that the party is willing to back its political rival for the sake of Andhra Pradesh.Last week the TDP pulled its two ministers out of the central government but had stopped short of walking out of the alliance. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has been upset with the centre for not granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh that was promised after Telangana was carved out of it in 2014.Earlier in the day, Mr Naidu addressed parliamentarians from his party in Delhi through teleconference. He reportedly told them that the BJP was using both YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena boss Pawan Kalyan to deny Andhra Pradesh its due. Sources say Mr Naidu told his lawmakers that the BJP was trying to do a Tamil Nadu in Andhra Pradesh and also that yesterday's bypoll results in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar reflected an anti-Modi and anti-BJP wave.Today, TDP lawmakers, including former minister YS Chowdary disrupted proceedings in parliament, forcing the Rajya Sabha to be adjourned first till 2 pm and then for the day.Mr Naidu was more upset after Pawan Kalyan's public meeting in Mangalgiri yesterday where he focussed all his criticism on the TDP and the chief minister. Mr Kalyan directly accused Mr Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, who is a minister in Andhra Pradesh, of corruption. The TDP has hit back at Mr Kalyan, while defending Mr Lokesh. Mr Kalyan also accused the chief minister of having struck a deal with the BJP, agreeing to a special financial package instead of insisting on special category status to Andhra Pradesh.Last week, the centre turned down TDP's demand for special category status to Andhra Pradesh, saying the 14th Finance Commission had done away with the nomenclature, except for hill states and states in the Northeast. But Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had promised the state funds equivalent to what a special category state gets.