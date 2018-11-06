Day NDA Misrule Ends, India Will Celebrate Real Diwali: Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre, saying it displayed an 'inhuman attitude' by not extending 'even a paisa' for victims of the devastating cyclone Titli.

All India | | Updated: November 06, 2018 13:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Day NDA Misrule Ends, India Will Celebrate Real Diwali: Chandrababu Naidu

Despite the Centre's indifferent attitude, we provided relief to cyclone victims, Chandrababu Naidu.

Amaravati: 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today said it would be a real Diwali for the country when the 'misrule' of the NDA government ends at the Centre.

"The real Diwali for the country is the day when the misrule of the NDA is put an end to," he said in his Diwali message to the people.

The Chief Minister lashed out at the Centre, saying it had displayed an 'inhuman attitude' by not extending 'even a paisa' for victims of the devastating cyclone Titli that struck north coastal Andhra Pradesh last month.

"Despite the indifferent attitude of the Centre, we aided the cyclone victims and provided relief," he said.

Noting that Diwali meant a 'row of lights', the Chief Minister hoped it would usher in a row of victories for Andhra Pradesh.

"Seeing a glow in people's eyes is the real Diwali for me," he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

N Chandra Babu NaiduAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu NaiduReal Diwali India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveKarnataka By-election ResultsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionThick Smog Sensex DownRanveer Singh US Elections

................................ Advertisement ................................