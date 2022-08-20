Chandigarh Airport To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

The Punjab and Haryana governments have agreed to rename Chandigarh's international airport after freedom struggle icon Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday after a meeting between the two governments.

Dushyant Chautala, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister, was present in the meeting.

"Punjab and Haryana agreed on the name of Chandigarh's international airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji. Had a meeting with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on this issue today," tweeted Mr Mann after the meeting.

चंडीगढ़ के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे का नाम शहीद भगत सिंह जी के नाम पर रखा जाएगा इस पर पंजाब और हरियाणा के बीच सहमति बनी...



आज हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला के साथ इस मसले पर मीटिंग की pic.twitter.com/ahkSP6PTBr — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 20, 2022

This is not the first time that a name change after the freedom fighter has been suggested.

In 2016, the Haryana Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to name Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh.

The Punjab government has already declared a state holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

After Chief Minister's orders, the government has put up pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar at all its offices.