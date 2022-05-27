Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Roadshow Ahead Of Champawat Bypolls

Uttarakhand: Presently Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami is not a member of the state assembly.

Ahead of the Champawat assembly by-election which is scheduled to take place on May 31, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a roadshow in the Madli Talli town of Champawat district.

Speaking to ANI, the chief minister said he is very happy receiving people's support and blessings.

"I am a candidate from Champawat constituency. I am going to everyone for their support and votes. Happy to receive their blessings. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for Uttarakhand which I want to take forward," Dhami said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat to pave the way for Dhami to contest by-polls after Dhami lost from the Khatima constituency during the polls held in February this year.

Despite the BJP winning the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand with a majority, Dhami lost the Khatima seat to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri.

Presently Dhami is not a member of the state legislative assembly.

According to the Election Commission, the polling will be held on May 31 while the counting of votes will take place on June 3.