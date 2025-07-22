"Attempt Was Made To Defame Kanwar Yatra": Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday that initially, there was an attempt made to "defame" the Kanwar Yatra, the pilgrimage which commenced on July 10.



He also noted that the administration swung into action to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

"In the initial days, some people tried to defame the Kanwar Yatra, but due to the administration's vigilance, prompt actions ensured that no incident occurred. The Kanwar Yatra is a sacred pilgrimage for us. Some people want to defame that yatra, but their intentions will not succeed at any cost."

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Monday regarding the arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra, stating that major routes in the national capital will remain closed from July 21 to 23.

In the advisory, the police stated that the GT Road, from Apsara Border to Shahdara, Seemapuri to Apsara Border, Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, and the GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass will remain closed during this period.

Sharing a traffic advisory on X, Delhi Traffic Police wrote, "Due to Kanwar Yatri arrangements, the following roads will be closed from July 21, 2025, 8:00 AM to July 23, 2025, 8:00 AM: 1. GT Road from Apsara Border to Shahdara 2. Seemapuri to Apsara Border 3. Anand Vihar to Apsara Border 4. GT Road to Vivek Vihar Underpass 5. Traffic from Swami Dayanand Marg to Keshav Chowk (towards GT Road) 6. Traffic from Pusta Road to Shastri Park."

Suggesting alternative routes, the traffic police added, "For traffic from Seemapuri to Apsara Border, use the underpass towards Road No. 56. - For traffic from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border, use the underpass towards Seemapuri. - For traffic on GT Road to Vivek Vihar, use the Apsara Border route and then Road No. 56. - For traffic on Swami Dayanand Marg, use Vikas Marg or NH-9. - For traffic on Pusta Road, use NH-9 or Ring Road."

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 10. During the annual pilgrimage, Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over long distances to offer it at prominent Lord Shiva temples. Devotees across the country observe fasts, perform rituals, and undertake the Yatra as a mark of devotion.

